Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $25.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.8182.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Magnite Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $25.95 on Friday. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.05.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The business had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In related news, insider Katie Seitz Evans sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $548,909.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 394,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,151.28. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 12,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $323,346.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,990,390.67. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,131,578 shares of company stock worth $23,412,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 74.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 85.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

