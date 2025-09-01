Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) versus HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Head to Head Comparison

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and HighPeak Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.32 billion 3.62 $366.03 million $1.91 13.07 HighPeak Energy $1.07 billion 0.91 $95.07 million $0.86 8.95

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy. HighPeak Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. HighPeak Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HighPeak Energy pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magnolia Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and HighPeak Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Magnolia Oil & Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 2 8 4 0 2.14 HighPeak Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. HighPeak Energy has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.35%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.5% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 27.57% 19.34% 13.47% HighPeak Energy 12.59% 7.10% 3.75%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats HighPeak Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

