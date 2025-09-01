Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Manitowoc Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.18 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manitowoc by 131.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Manitowoc by 556.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 113,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 327,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

