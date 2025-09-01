Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Marcus worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 59,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marcus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 44,621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 844,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 78,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Marcus Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Marcus Increases Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.79 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

