Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $124.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 18.6%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,713,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,603,000 after buying an additional 6,891,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after buying an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,587,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after buying an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

