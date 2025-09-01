Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Evercore ISI

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 18.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.87 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

