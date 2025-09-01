Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 18.6%

MRVL stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,634 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

