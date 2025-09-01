MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,336 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,336 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 127.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 124.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $706.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “positive” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

