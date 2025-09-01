MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,128 Shares of Macerich Company (The) $MAC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Macerich by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Macerich by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Macerich by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.27. Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.The company had revenue of $249.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

