MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,177,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,906 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,219,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,180,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,223,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 5,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 384,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $82.95 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $311.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This trade represents a 69.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAON. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

