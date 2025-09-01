MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,521,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.38.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 2.0%

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $147.70 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.80 and a twelve month high of $207.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%.The business had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,924,382.80. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

