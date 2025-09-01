MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,323,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,555,375 shares in the company, valued at $816,436,500. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 42,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $2,089,886.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 421,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,087.88. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,092,912 shares of company stock valued at $181,359,210. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.25. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4999.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.