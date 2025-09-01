MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $368,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 582,428 shares in the company, valued at $56,664,420.12. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 46,444 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $4,963,470.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 393,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,036,032.06. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,274,583 shares of company stock valued at $113,118,257. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $123.06 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $134.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 455.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

