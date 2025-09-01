MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vontier Corporation $VNT

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,515,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 999,755 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after buying an additional 66,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,815,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,483,000 after buying an additional 143,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,646,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $67,744,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. Vontier Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

