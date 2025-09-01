MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,913,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,089,000 after buying an additional 730,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,920,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 369,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,984.48. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARW opened at $126.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

