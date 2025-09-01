MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Littelfuse by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 685.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

LFUS stock opened at $259.83 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $274.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.46 and its 200 day moving average is $217.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total transaction of $3,453,490.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,920.61. This trade represents a 79.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total transaction of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,194.18. This trade represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,362. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

