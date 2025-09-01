MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total value of $84,102.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,321.84. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,216,909 shares of company stock worth $717,287,181. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $238.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

