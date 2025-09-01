MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 166,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 541.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14,091.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125,135 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,060,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 91,819 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE AMG opened at $224.77 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.76 and its 200 day moving average is $183.54.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The company had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Zacks Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.