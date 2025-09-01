MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,340,393,000 after buying an additional 397,638 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after buying an additional 2,132,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after buying an additional 408,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,675,000 after acquiring an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,729,000 after acquiring an additional 179,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $110.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

