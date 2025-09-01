MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $605,194,000 after purchasing an additional 502,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $458,505,000 after purchasing an additional 882,716 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,147,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,180,000 after purchasing an additional 174,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 87,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $524,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,990.20. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 39,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $2,983,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,724.50. This represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,049 shares of company stock worth $11,045,581. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.24 and a 1-year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The firm had revenue of $315.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.