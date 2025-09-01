MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,464,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,759,000 after buying an additional 283,752 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,420,000 after buying an additional 610,042 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,509,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,781,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,162,000 after buying an additional 245,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,203,000 after buying an additional 110,674 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNW opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.47 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.81%.

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

