MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $181.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

