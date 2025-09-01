MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after buying an additional 78,144 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,953,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,550,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,363,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $144.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,806.68. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt acquired 996,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,453,924.50. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 117,077,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,545,453.50. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,491 shares of company stock worth $870,211 over the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

