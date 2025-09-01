MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. $WEX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in WEX by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on WEX from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.82.

In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,753.60. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $331,533.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,478.55. The trade was a 20.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $171.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.07. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

