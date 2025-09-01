MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,027,000 after buying an additional 129,945 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 398,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,831,000 after buying an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,919,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $182.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

