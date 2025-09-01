MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CTRE opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.67%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

