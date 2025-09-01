MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,495 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.6%

CWAN opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $1,107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at $19,838,935.45. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $420,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 348,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,690. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,748 shares of company stock worth $5,755,414 in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

