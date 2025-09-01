MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 119,789 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 47,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. This trade represents a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Shares of AGCO opened at $108.04 on Monday. AGCO Corporation has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $121.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

