MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AppFolio by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AppFolio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in AppFolio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $277.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.13. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $326.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $798,119.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,068.88. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,066,512.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,363.54. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and have sold 53,985 shares worth $15,348,953. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

