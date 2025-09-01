MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.