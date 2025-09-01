MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

PECO opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 223.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

