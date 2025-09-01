MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 414.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,987,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,960,000 after buying an additional 1,600,748 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,010,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 269.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after buying an additional 902,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,144,000 after buying an additional 750,388 shares during the period. Finally, Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,052,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.12.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

