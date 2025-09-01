MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Terex by 56.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Terex by 83.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Terex by 88.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Terex by 128.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Terex by 65.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on Terex in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEX opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. Terex Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

