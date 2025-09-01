MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,237,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,372 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VWO stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

