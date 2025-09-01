MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOXA

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,739,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,863,000 after buying an additional 518,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,680,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,305,000 after buying an additional 107,687 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in FOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,676,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,043,000 after acquiring an additional 219,016 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in FOX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,636,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,218,000 after acquiring an additional 212,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in FOX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Wall Street Zen lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 94.0%. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.00%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

