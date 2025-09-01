MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Guardant Health by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH opened at $67.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $322,791.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $476,591.38. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $158,947.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,689.30. This trade represents a 30.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,442 shares of company stock worth $11,848,325 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

