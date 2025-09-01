MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 49,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,769,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,021,000 after buying an additional 548,071 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $25,985,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVV. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $38.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,492.25. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

