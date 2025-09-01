MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Nordson by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Nordson by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Nordson by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $225.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

