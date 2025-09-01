MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Landstar System worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 106.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Landstar System by 352.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $132.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.84. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.43 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

