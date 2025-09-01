MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGTX stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.96. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%.TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 228,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

