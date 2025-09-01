MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $135.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

