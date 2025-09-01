MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,020 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

