MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $128.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.04. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

