MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of Kirby Corporation $KEX

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kirby worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Kirby by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Kirby by 147.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Kirby by 40.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

KEX opened at $97.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.94 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

