MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 792.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,770.86. This trade represents a 27.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,845.05. The trade was a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $139.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.04 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Cfra Research raised Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

