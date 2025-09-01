MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,285 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $4,930,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 151,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

