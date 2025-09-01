MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 783 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.1%

EMN opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.26. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

