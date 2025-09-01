MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of Lear Corporation $LEA

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lear by 131.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 57.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Lear by 955.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $110.11 on Monday. Lear Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 35.94%.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $492,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,426.68. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $483,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,805.33. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,086,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

