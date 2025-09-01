MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 908 Shares of Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Glaukos worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 133.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $31,474,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 25.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $95.86 on Monday. Glaukos Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.42.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

