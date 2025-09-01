MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 926 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Champion Homes by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Champion Homes by 306.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Champion Homes during the first quarter worth $128,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Champion Homes during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Champion Homes during the first quarter worth $233,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $198,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,825.04. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY opened at $75.49 on Monday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.18 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

